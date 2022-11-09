Bora Diya Pokuna

Not Available

Three rural, working class garment factory girls - a pampered prima-Donna (Mangala), a safe runner (Swineetha) and a tormented vixen (Gothami) go through trials and tribulations of their bitter sweet youth in a liberalized industrial zone in the city. Lovelorn Gothami makes life difficult for everyone around her and creates her own tragedy by obsessively falling in love with her pretty friend Mangala's sexually frustrated lover, Vipula. The carefree existence of the three girls end in catastrophe and gothami disappears. An accidental meeting of the two girls after several years results in a confession by the ever winning Mangala. the revelation shocks Gothami. Perhaps for the first time Gothami sees life, winning and losing, suffering and salvation in a completely different perspective, which she never thought existed.