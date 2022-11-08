Not Available

An anthology film set in a brothel, Bordello Death Tales incorporates three shorts by young horror directors, linked by a sinister venue: Madame Raven's bordello. The bloodletting begins in James Eaves' The Ripper featuring a mild-mannered psychopath. The second story, Stitch Girl, is Al Ronald's homage to Bride of Frankenstein. The final short is Pat Higgins' Vice Day showing how a politician has developed a way of keeping his private life away from the prying eyes of journalists.