Border Badmen

As a 32nd cousin of the recently deceased Silas Stockton, Fuzzy heads for the reading of the will. The bad guys are after the Stockton estate and plan to kidnap Helen Stockton, the primary heir, and replace her with a stooge. When the henchmen catch her she is with Billy and Fuzzy so they kidnap them also. But the three escape and Billy then heads out to find the culprits.