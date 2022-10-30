Border Blues

Not Available

Moskow police detective Andrei Somov resigns and emigrates from Russia, but has to accept a menial job in a restaurant while his adolescent son and pregnant daughter-in-law are denied exit visa's. 'Andy' does however get to know some LAPD cops after volunteering his expertise and Russian language skills and is sent to Tijuana to fetch cheap tiles. On that Mexican journey Somov bumps into coyote Larry, another ethnic Russian but US citizen, who lost his daughter years ago and now helps illegal families enter the States. His present client, arrogant Russian Lena, haughtily presumes to know everything better but is always wrong, yet he takes pity on her daughter. Meanwhile the LAPD takes medium Michael March seriously about a mad bomber who targets pharmaceutical companies and got a bad feeling with and envelop held by Larry. It all ties in.