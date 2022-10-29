Border Break

Not Available

In 2011, Janet Taylor left for Cancun for Spring Break, and she's been missing ever since. Police investigations and reenactments show that Janet and her friends took a detour on their road trip, and one deadly wrong turn takes them down a dangerous path of kidnapping and murder. With friends like Samantha along for the ride (Denise Williamson) and a mysterious Sheriff (Cory Hart) Janet Taylor's disappearance leaves us all asking, "Who do you trust when your life is on the line?"