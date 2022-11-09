Border Control

Not Available

"A four-channel video with four flat screens in a square formation, in which eight prototypes for Trump’s wall stand in line on the San Diego border as shot by Ahwesh from the Mexican side. Unexpectedly, a man climbs over the current fence and disappears into the US, making the artist a “witness to a direct act of intention and desperation as well as to an act of optimism for the future”. Mirror and kaleidoscopic effects transform the linearity of the wall into circular, moving mandalas, heightening the sense of absurdity of such man-made separations." - Microscope Gallery