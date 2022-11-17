Border Cut

Not Available

Halina, an elderly hairdresser, who has lead a difficult life, works with her young, carefree assistant, Angela, upon whom she tries to impart in a motherly fashion, all of life's lessons. Their clients are exclusivley German seniors, who travel across the nearby border to the tiny Polish village, in search of inexpensive cuts. While occupying the barber chair they share their dreams, fears, and life stories. Halina's wish is that Angela stays with her until the end of her days, but will Angela put her own dreams aside to stay with Halina in the salon?