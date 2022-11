Not Available

Some rogue agents in Australia’s Border Protection Sqaud start to care more about the ratings of their reality show than what’s actually being smuggled into the country. So when viewing figures begin to plummett they hatch a plan to win viewers back by placing a BPS officer undercover with drug traffickers. It goes bad when he switches sides and becomes a drug traffiker. Now they need to bring him in before they are exposed or even worse, their show is cancelled.