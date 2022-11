Not Available

The film "Detecting Murderers at the Border" tells that Lao Jiang is a captain of the Interpol, because his busy work has created an emotional gap with his daughter. At the same time, an ordinary theft case involved three wanted criminals. Under the leadership of Lao Jiang, all the criminals were eventually captured. At the same time, Lao Jiang was injured. However, her daughter learned about the greatness of Lao Jiang and eventually reunited with Lao Jiang. .