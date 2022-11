Not Available

Wes Channing (Jack Perrin comes along and joins with a rancher, Rufe Sims (Hugh Saxon), and his daughter, Mary (Josephine Hill), in a three-cornered fight against a despicable gambler, Flash Denby (Tom London) a crooked assayer, Mark Newman (Jack Richardson) and an outlaw gang trying to take away from the rancher his property that has a goldmine on it.