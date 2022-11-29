Not Available

When Rowan loses track of his high-school friends in the woods the night of their goodbye camping trip before college, he is plunged into a fantastical world where he must face his hopes, fears, and sexuality, as he is pushed ever closer to the border with the unknown. "Border Woods" was my culminating "capstone" film project in the Motion Picture Arts department at Interlochen Arts Academy. Born from a year-long process of research and reflection on "alternative fantasy" in film, this project would not have been possible without the immense support of my extremely dedicated cast and crew, the guidance of my teachers and family, and the generosity of our Kickstarter backers. Thank you so much to everyone who brought life to "Border Woods".