Bore Lee: In the Claws of the Big Z

This is a religious/kung-fu/love drama. The master of martial arts, Bore Lee from Sinj, arrives in Zagreb to learn yoga in order to relax more easily before his fights. He falls in love with the beautiful yoga instructor Anayoga, but at the same time gets on the wrong side of a vicious gang that terrorizes the owner of the club Mocvara, as well as other honest citizens of Zagreb. Bore has a choice – to join the evil gang and betray his ideals or put his and Ana’s life in danger while fighting crime.