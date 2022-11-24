Bored Hatamoto: The Cave of the Vampire Bats

Not Available

Perhaps one of the most challenging missions of "The Bored Hatamoto", a maiden is murdered by a mysterious ninja, unfortunately two young ladies witness this, good thing the bored Lord is walking by, he saved the girls but was too late to save the maiden, quickly he finds himself mixed up in a mystery of murdered maidens, an unknown ninja clan, attempted assassinations towards himself and a cursed vampire bat cave, can the bored Lord solve this puzzle before maidens lose their lives?