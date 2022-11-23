Not Available

In the late seventies director Wolfgang Büld hits the Screen with his historic documentary "Punk in London." The follow up of this rough document in the annals of the youth culture and it's first steps to become a worldwide phenomenon was the production of "Bored Teenagers" for German TV Station ZDF, which showed it in the frame of "Das kleine Fernsehspiel". Filmed at Locations around London, Cologne, Wuppertal and Büld's Hometown Lüdenscheid, it's parted into rare recordings of Adverts Live-Gigs mixed up with a little Storyline of a young couple that supports the Band around TV Smith and Gaye Advert on their Tour across Germany.