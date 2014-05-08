2014

Borgman

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 2014

Studio

Angel films

Borgman is the central character in Alex van Warmerdam’s dark, malevolent fable. Is he a dream or a demon, a twisted allegory or an all-too-real embodiment of our fears? Borgman is a sinister arrival in the sealed-off streets of modern suburbia. His presence unleashes a crowing gallery of distortion around the careful façade constructed by an arrogant, comfortable couple, their three children and nanny.

Cast

Hadewych MinisMarina
Jeroen PercevalRichard
Alex van WarmerdamLudwig
Tom DewispelaerePascal
Sara Hjort DitlevsenStine
Dirkje van der PijlRebecca

