Based on a series of posts published on popular Thai website pantip.com. The story became so popular that it was later turned into a best selling novel. "Boring Love" consists of a love triangle with Ped (Anurak Yingnakorn) squarely in the center. Ped works as a flight attendant and has a girlfriend. His life becomes much more complicated when a male co-worker named Oiy decides to make a move on Ped.