Boris Christoff - Lugano Recital

With this exceptional document Dynamic renders homage to Boris Christoff, one of the greatest figures of the 20th-century lyrical theatre, a bass voice by the unique timbre and absolutely solid technique. Christoff was a protagonist of the operatic scene from the end of the 1930s to the beginning of the 1980s, and for some roles his are still the reference interpretations today; his Filippo II (Verdi's Don Carlo) and Boris Godunov, in particular, have become legendary. The present recital, held in Lugano in 1976 for Televisione Svizzera Italiana, features a Christoff still in great vocal form. In the long interview of the renowned critic Giorgio Gualerzi, moreover, we are able to discover the more humane and private aspect of this outstanding singer, who died in 1993.