Boris: Live in Japan

Not Available

The DVD is composed of 14 songs and is titled "Live in Japan" on the menu page. The first 11 tracks were recorded on December 14, 2008, and follow the track list set down by the band on their Smile -Live at Wolf Creek- recording and tour at the end of the band's Smile world tour at Daikanyama Unit in Tokyo. The last three songs were recorded December 12, 2009 at Club Citta' in Tokyo. Besides the three regular members of the band - Takeshi, Wata and Atsuo - Michio Kurihara plays guitar on all recordings. Song credits on the DVD are all for Boris except for track 1, which is by PYG, track 7, which is by Boris and Michio Kurihara, and track 9, which is by Ai Aso and Boris. The video is directed by fangsanalsatan and Ryuta Muruyama.