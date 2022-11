Not Available

Directors Simon Spachmann & Olaf Zanetti Year 2019 Country of origin : Germany After being kicked out of a party, Koka Bud ans his friends are looking for another place to continue their drugfilled raveparty. A seemingly abandoned house seems perfect, but once the party starts, bodies start to drop. It seems they entered the hidden lair of Dr Mengele and his undead servants, all out for blood.