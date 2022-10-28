Born of Earth

Not Available

Over centuries humans have been mysteriously disappearing with no explanations, just hushed whispers in the dark. On the surface Prophet Hills seems like a perfect place to live and raise a family, but Danny Kessler (Baldwin) has seen better days. This is one man's journey to find the culprit of the ultimate sacrifice he's endured. He must face his demons and go back to the place that has haunted him. He must convince family, friends and townspeople that something is not right in Prophet Hills. He must make them believe that something evil is living beneath their own backyards.