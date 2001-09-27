In modern-day London, three men (Craig Ferguson, Jimi Mistry and James Morrissey) and three women (Olivia Williams, Jane Horrocks and Catherine McCormack) fall in and out of love and back again, to the Greek-chorus accompaniment of two cab drivers, who engage in an ongoing conversation about sex. A winning romantic comedy, Born Romantic is the second feature by British writer-director David Kane.
|Jane Horrocks
|Mo
|Adrian Lester
|Jimmy
|Catherine McCormack
|Jocelyn
|Jimi Mistry
|Eddie
|David Morrissey
|Fergus
|Olivia Williams
|Eleanor
View Full Cast >