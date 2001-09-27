2001

Born Romantic

  • Comedy
  • Romance

September 27th, 2001

In modern-day London, three men (Craig Ferguson, Jimi Mistry and James Morrissey) and three women (Olivia Williams, Jane Horrocks and Catherine McCormack) fall in and out of love and back again, to the Greek-chorus accompaniment of two cab drivers, who engage in an ongoing conversation about sex. A winning romantic comedy, Born Romantic is the second feature by British writer-director David Kane.

Cast

Jane HorrocksMo
Adrian LesterJimmy
Catherine McCormackJocelyn
Jimi MistryEddie
David MorrisseyFergus
Olivia WilliamsEleanor

