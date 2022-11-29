Born to be Maid

Not Available

Imagine a class like the Inward Bound Project, run by the very sexperienced Claudia (Molly Munroe), where the subjects taught are sex and the fine art of masculine manipulation. Now envision three wild, wonderful and willing students enrolling in this project to fulfill their deep need for sexual satisfaction. And there you have it. First there is Dee Dee (Sunny Daye) whose assignment is to clean the drain of the ultimate plumber's helper (Joey Silvera). Then there is Sophie (Toni Kristian) who learns how to make a bed and the person in it (Blake Palmer). Last, but not least, there is Nippers (Frankie Leigh) whose job it is to vacuum a stairway but ends up sucking more than dust when the boss (Jonathan Lee) has her on the carpet