Born to Dance

Sailor Ted meets and falls in love with Nora Paige, an aspiring Broadway show dancer, at the Lonely Hearts Club. After Ted rescues Lucy James' Pekinese during a public relations campaign on his submarine, Lucy falls in love with Ted; and Ted's captain orders him to meet Lucy for a date at a night club breaking a date with Nora. When she sees a picture of Ted and Lucy in the newspaper, Nora, who lives with Jenny and her daughter (Jenny's husband is Gunny), no longer wants anything to do with Ted.