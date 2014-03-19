2014

Born to Race: Fast Track

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 2014

Studio

Soundscape Media

Danny Krueger is a twenty-year old drag racer who plays by his own rules. After winning a scholarship to the prestigious Fast Lane Racing Academy, Danny finds himself competing against some of the fiercest young drivers in the world. Tension soars on and off the track, and a terrible incident leaves Danny without a racing partner. Facing dismissal from the academy, Danny is forced to team up with an old rival. The pair must learn to set aside their differences as they vie for rookie spots on a professional racing team.

Cast

Beau MirchoffJake
Brett DavernDanny
Bill SageFrank
Sharon LawrenceMrs Dalton
Nicole BadaanJessica
Tiffany DupontMichelle

View Full Cast >

Images