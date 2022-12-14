Born to Win

Not Available

The film follows Jay Jay, a former hair dresser who has become a drug addict. He lives his new life by doing deals for Vivian from time to time. One day he meets Parm, a free-spirited girl. The two fall in love. Jay Jay's drug habit grows, and he soon resorts to robbery. On the threat of arrest, he works alongside two dirty policemen by becoming a narc, and reports on his former fellow junkies. Yet, as the movie continues, Jay Jay sinks deeper into turmoil with feelings of self-hatred.