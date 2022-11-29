Not Available

Born, Unborn and Born Again revolves around my struggle to embody the White Horse, a zodiac sign which occurs every 60-year cycle in East Asian Countries. This film explores the transnational nature of governmental control over reproductive systems, and how this oppression manifests in our bodies and perceptions of self. I use the structure of my mother tongue, Korean, and my second language, English, to contemplate ruptures, repetition of time, and violence against women. An untold history resurfaces in the present, and re-orients us towards the future.