Bornodi Bhotia

The movie portrays the soul and real ambiance of Majuli, the largest river island on earth. The movie which opens with a soul pleasing shot of the river Brahmaputra with a ship ferrying, takes us to the river island and introduces us to the unvarying and routine life of Moukon, Luit, Simanta, Joi, Topon, and Bhaskar. Moukon, a young carefree girl finds herself at the center of some mysterious deaths after which she is socially considered a jinx. Simanta, Joi and his friends are well qualified but are still in search of a substantial life. Life is also indifferent for Luit who moves from door to door by selling insurance policies and has no better resolutions for the future. Amidst all the scrambling there is also space for some untainted love stories at the core of Bornodi Bhotiai which takes the movie to its ultimate culmination.