Not Available

Borobudur

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Too Many Cowboys

Federico, an architecture student in Palermo, roams the city looking for modern buildings to draw and photograph. In a park, he meets a young man, Borobudur, who opens his eyes to another city. On the trail of this magical boy, Federico abandons his daily life and discovers a transformative metropolis. In an admirable fusion of fiction and documentary and a stunning tutorial on political architecture in which the city speaks in its secret language of horizontal and vertical lines, Borobodur’s hero enters alien territory led by the timeless device of a genie in a bottle. An accomplished work that shifts subtly between black and white and colour to reveal the soul of the city and its inhabitants, this is a chronicle of everyday desires and an awakening to the world, pulsating to the rhythm of lives in perpetual flux.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images