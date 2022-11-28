Borodin: Prince igor

Not Available

This 1981 Bolshoi production performed in the concert hall of The Kremlin is by far the best available, despite the more ‘historical’ picture and mono sound. The production itself is a very classic period production, with utterly authentic costumes and aptly dramatic sets. There are even horses on stage. The depiction of the Don Cossacks’ Khan Konchak and his tribe is colourful and historically informed in one. Needless to say, the scene of the Polovtsian Dances is spectacularly presented with great choregraphy and terrific dancing, in the league of the Spartacus of Bolshoi, no less.