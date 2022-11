Not Available

After several years of retirement, Roco decides to make a new film. To achieve this, he reassemble his crew: cinematographer Larsen, Nacho the cameraman, soundman Meta and Cacho, the ever loyal machinist. But social and personal crises have dispersed the strange and remote territories of reality. Sometimes dramatic and and sometimes funny, Roco's search will lead him to an unavoidable encounter of life, death and rebirth.