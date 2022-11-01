Bosch: Presidente en la frontera imperial

Not Available

The documentary presents the most important political and social events that occurred during the administration of the constitutional government with popular backing, headed by Juan Bosch, in the Dominican Republic, during the first seven months of the year 1963. The military coup d´etat that overthrew the Bosch government, the foreign policy of United States President John Kennedy, and relationship of the United States with members of the military who overthrew regimes throughout Latin America, are subjects that occupy a large part of this documentary, made entirely with original images and sounds from that era.