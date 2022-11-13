Boski plan

Not Available

"Plan B" is a film about love, full of emotions, humor and life truth. We get to know our heroes before the Valentine's, when something completely unexpected happens in their lives - something that turns them upside down. Situations with which they confront lead to surprising solutions. Natalia (Kinga Preis), Mirek (Marcin Dorociński), Klara (Roma Gąsiorowska) and Agnieszka (Edyta Olszówka) meet on their way people (and animals!), Which give hope that difficult beginnings sometimes lead to finding true feelings and authentic bonds, and in life there is always a plan B.