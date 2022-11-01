Not Available

Honey is a music teacher; her pupil is a kitten who hates playing the violin. No matter what she does to correct him, the kitten plays horribly. She phones Bosko, who is asleep. Bosko's dog, Bruno, tries to wake him but fails. He answers the phone himself by knocking off the receiver and barking into the speaker. Honey asks Bruno to wake up Bosko, so the dog tries again. Even the phone does its part by sprouting hands and arms, which it uses to whistle and knock its receiver on the floor. Bosko finally answers and tells Honey he'll be right over. When Bosko arrives at Honey's place, the two of them sing and dance and play music. The kitten expresses its disdain by dumping bathwater into Bosko's saxophone, but Bosko continues to play as bubbles emerge from the bell. Honey dances on the soap bubbles, safely descending from her balcony to the ground as they pop. The kitten is soon forgotten as Bosko and Honey go for a bicycle ride... Written by J. Spurlin