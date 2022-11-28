Bosomy College Girl

Not Available

Hyeon-woo loves Seo-yeon for a long time and has been confessing his feelings constantly, but Seo-yeon refuses Hyeon-woo every time. Bo-ram and Min-jae always come together and drink together whenever Hyun-woo is dumped. However, Min-jae hides his relationship with Seo-yeon to Hyeon-woo. Min-jar tells Seo-yeon to stop teasing Hyeon-woo but Seo-yeon just enjoys the situation. Bo-ram who used to like her childhood friend Hyeon-woo, holds a special class to boost his confidence. He has become depressed after being dumped by Seo-yeon. Hyeon-woo is thankful for meeting Seo-yeon because of her. Only after some time did each of them know their real feelings.