Bosomy Front House Girl

Na-yeong who has always been a friend of the innocent and friendly Hoon-i knows that he really likes the girl living in the house in front named Da-hee, and tries to connect them somehow. However, Da-hee doubts the relationship between Hoon-i and Na-yeong so he treats Hoon-i more and more coldly, and she opens her heart to her colleague, Min-soo, instead. But Min-soo who's a senior in the company only thinks of Da-hee as one of his many girls, and Na-yeong is aware of this fact. She tries to tell Hoon-i and Da-hee about this... The story of two men and women wandering between love and friendship is just beginning.