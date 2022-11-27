Bosomy Mom

Not Available

Da-hee gets married to Min-soo who is older than her. Thanks to him, he also gets a son who is not too old, Jae-hyuk, who she tries to get acquainted with, albeit awkwardly. After staying with Na-yeon, she suddenly has to meet Jae-hyuk, and Na-yeon has a date with Jae-hyuk. Min-soo is surprised to find three people coming back home from a date. It made him angry to see his son with two women. Right away, Min-soo seeks Da-hee and asks about Na-yeon. Na-yeon met Min-soo secretly. However, Da-hee who is aware of Min-soo and Da-hee's relationship, shares this fact to Jae-hyun.