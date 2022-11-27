Bosomy Mom 2

Not Available

Min-soo and Jae-hyeok is in a good father-and-son relationship. But one day, Min-soo brings Jae-hyeok's young stepmother, Da-hee. Jae-hyeok leaves home to wander around, ran into Da-hee's friend, Na-yeon, and had a little talk. Na-yeon calls Da-hee... Da-hee goes home with Jae-hyeok, and Min-soo doesn't care much. Jae-hyeok tells Da-hee how he feels. Meanwhile, Min-soo who disapproves Da-hee and Jae-hyeok's relationship, calls Na-yeon to kill some time. And Na-yeon who is worried about Da-hee and Min-soo crafts a new plan...