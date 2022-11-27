Bosomy Yeon-joo

Not Available

One day on the street, Mi-yeong greets Deuk-chan then he made a fuss, wondering if he likes Mi-yeong. Whenever he is having sex with Hee-jin, thoughts of Mi-yeong comes to him... Then one day, his friend Cheol-soo sets up a blind date. A few days later, the blind date happens and the woman who came is none other than Deuk-chan's dream, Mi-yeong. As soon as they meet, they go to the motel... Mi-yeong who is usually blunt looks so different in bed. Deuk-chan loved that Mi-yeong who finds eating harder than having sex. There's a subtle air between the two...