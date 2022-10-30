Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Not Available

Bhaskaran is a happy-go-lucky guy, who is yet to complete his B.A. degree, writing arrear examinations annually for years. His only friend is Nallathambi who owns a barber saloon, which he received as a dowry for marrying a two-month pregnant woman. He lives with his mother, Sivakami, brother Saravanan who is a successful veterinarian and sister, Nithya. When his brother marries Nandhini, he gets to meet Nandhini's younger sister Chandrika and wishes to marry her. When he approaches his family for a chance, everyone talks very frankly of his unemployed status which rankles him and he leaves his house to prove himself. With the support of Nallathambi, he establishes a tutorial for Class 10 students and despite early setbacks makes it work, while also convincing Chandrika, who eventually reciprocates his love. However despite all this, Chandrika's father is against her marriage with Bhaskaran for a reason which is revealed in the end.