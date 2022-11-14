Boss Fantasies

Not Available

The forbidden attraction Hannah and her boss have for one another explodes after they share a private moment alone together at a company party. Elena and her boss find themselves getting caught up in the heat of the moment when they reminisce about a one-time sexual encounter. Resentful that his philandering coworker got promoted over him, Jonathan unleashes his frustration on a beautiful, young woman interviewing for a job. In order to stay in the good graces of his domineering boss, William surrenders to her physical demands, even after announcing his recent engagement.