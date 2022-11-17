Boss No Balls

Not Available

BNB is a film of puzzling contradictions. It has the look of a cheapie, with awful washy colouration and mostly filmed in a poor fishing hamlet, yet starring some of Taiwan's top acting talent. The story veers madly between plain sincerity and outrageous wacky comedy. The characters, convincingly innocent and and credibly naive, discuss sexually charged health problems in full detail. Elephantitis is a traumatic condition, literally grotesque, but the sufferers conduct themselves with unusual cheerfulness. They don't show any physical strain, even with testicles weighing ten kilograms. Ouch.