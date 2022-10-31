Not Available

    Fifteen years after a traumatic explosion in his native Beirut, Kamal Maf'ouss returns from France, where he was nationalized and become a composer-choreographer. He reassembles youth friends from his late pa's multicultural school. They pimp a decommissioned school bus to tour the country in preparation of Lebanon's annual festival of the choral dance-song genre Debka. Opinions clash on their modern, cosmopolitan version of a traditional genre, even among their friends and family, while other personal problems complicate matters further.

    		Nadine LabakiAlia
    		Raya MeddineIsabelle

