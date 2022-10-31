Not Available

Boston Brewed the Movie begins as the fun and games come tumbling down around the guys. The lease is up on the building and the new owner has no intentions of keeping ChowdaHeadz and it's beer drinking patrons around. Now Tommy, John and the whole crew from ChowdaHeadz must jump into action and raise the funds necessary to keep the beer flowing at their beloved bar. There is one major problem. How do you squeeze in planning a fundraiser, in between beer drinking, cigarette breaks, making fun of everyone who comes into the bar, along with the people outside who may stumble into their lives, arguing over what Cartoon character from Disney is the sexiest, and passing out drunk at the end of the night?