Boston Live At The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ 1979 DVD East Rutherford, NJ Pro-Shot Color & B/W video, quality A- Audio quality - A-/LPCM Mono Setlist Rock & Roll Band Help Me (Shattered Images) Piece Of Mind Feelin' Satisfied Don't Look Back The Journey More Than A Feeling/Instrumental A Man I'll Never Be Smokin' Tom Scholz Guitar Solo This Time Foreplay/Longtime Something About You Party