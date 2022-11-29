Not Available

Documentary about the abandonment of cats in the Carlos Thays botanical garden, in the city of Buenos Aires, which is a very old problem. To help alleviate this problem there is the Botanist's Cats Protection Commission. This documentary not only reflects the work of the group but also the risks to which an animal exposes when abandoned. This documentary is produced, recorded and edited by Georgina Zanardi, image and sound designer, founder of Mondo Lila Producciones and volunteer for the Botanical's cat protection commission. The music is composed by Leandro Bajar, guitarist and composer in various musical groups, the music was recorded by Christian Vieyra. The sound design is done by Iván Rivelli, an audiovisual graduate, the graphic design is in charge of Francisca Brown, graphic designer and volunteer for the Botanist's cat protection commission.