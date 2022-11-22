Not Available

Susun Weed teaches about botany and wildcrafting for herbalists. Susun takes you on a walk with her apprentices and her goats across her land at the Wise Woman Center. Susun explains the Latin naming system devised by Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in the 1700s. Each herb has a family and a genus that it belongs to and a species that is its name. She explains the Tree of Life, flowering and non-flowering plants, and the reproductive cycle of flowering plants and herbs. She also teaches you about identifying and harvesting herbs; and differentiates between annuals, biennials and perennials.