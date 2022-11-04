Both Biters Bit

Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A U.I.C. production. A mouse with a rifle over his shoulder paces backwards and forwards on a window ledge. He looks out and across the landscape. He continues pacing then suddenly stops. He has seen Jerry who is marching along a road looking very purposeful. He is singing "Valencia" The mouse drops his rifle, jumps off the window ledge and disappears into a hole in the floorboards. Under the floor there are 10 other mice.