Not Available

Botinada chronicles the origins of punk rock in Brazil, its first phase (1976-1984) and the whereabouts of its protagonists. Were 4 years of research, interviewed 77 people, thousands of hours in editing rooms, 200 hours of video and many rare and unpublished images compiled for the first time. Botinada brings out this amazing story told by punks who experienced body, soul and leather jacket this chaotic journey.