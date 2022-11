Not Available

Carlos, Jose Luis and Enrique, three friends who are in their final year as students of the Naval Academy in Marin face each other in matters of love. When Carlos meets Maria Rosa, the daughter of a shipowner, he falls for her and forgets Dorita Beltran, an artist with whom he had relationships. Soon after, Dorita arrives in the city to act, meets Carlos' friends and decides to seduce José Luis to take revenge on her former lover.