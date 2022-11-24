Bottle Rocket: The Short Film

Not Available

(The short film that inspired Wes Anderson’s feature debut.) The banality of crime. Two young men, Dignan and Anthony, walk along talking about "Starsky and Hutch." They're on their way to burglarize a house. After, they go to a café, play some pinball. They argue about the burglary and talk to their friend Bob about another scheme. They talk to a guy about buying a gun, just to intimidate. Anthony breaks into a car to steal a wallet. With Bob, they plan and stage a holdup and talk about it afterward at a burger stand: armed robbery for $183. They're pleased. The two pals race each other.